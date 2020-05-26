Cuomo cares more about New York City than the rest of the state.
Cuomo is directly responsible for the majority of deaths in New York due to sending sick, virus-infected patients back to the nursing homes. He could have used the empty hospital beds that he mandated stay open for these people but he chose not to.
He could have shut down the subway and train system to keep people sheltered in place, but chose not to.
He could have stocked up on ventilators and PPE in advance of a pandemic but he chose not to.
Cuomo could have immediately allowed sterile one-time use plastic bags in stores but he chose to not to.
He could have opened up upstate weeks ago (There were no new cases of the virus in Otsego County for more than three weeks) but he chose not to.
He is a failure in every sense of the word.
Open us up now!
Eric Dohner
Oneonta
