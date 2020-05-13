So every afternoon during our statewide shutdown we could tune in to Gov. Cuomo's daily COVID briefings and hear how he was so concerned about the "most vulnerable populations." He mentioned his mother by name. How we all love our parents and grandparents. How we must all protect them. This was encouraging and hopeful to me, since I have both an elderly mother and a sister in nursing facilities here in New York. What a leader we had to guide us!
And NOW the public finds out what he REALLY did, which in my opinion rises to the level of crimes against humanity: sending highly contagious COVID elderly (again, the "most vulnerable" among us) back into nursing homes where anyone with any sense or compassion KNOWS this was a death sentence not only for the individual but for the entire community of the home. Nursing homes are NOT infectious disease control centers.
This is so egregious, so intolerable, so absolutely unacceptable. People everywhere need to know what the governor did, authorized, allowed, whatever — on HIS watch— all the while pretending to care so much.
By his own words the governor has told the public he is a Catholic. Mr. Cuomo, I have some advice for you: get down on your knees and beg Almighty God for forgiveness. Then go to the people of the great state of New York and admit the failure, and for what it's worth, apologize. It will not bring the dead back, I know, but humility is a virtue, Mr. Cuomo. By your own words you have cornered yourself: "I am a Catholic."
Whether you are a Catholic for real or not I cannot say, but one thing I can say that you are not: the governor of New York in the next election.
Maureen Pawlikowski
Otego
