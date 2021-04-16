Contrary to Pastor Livermore’s letter of April 6, the Equality Act does not assume that people who believe that sexuality is the exclusive expression for a heterosexual married couple are prejudiced against those who do not hold such a belief. What the Equality Act would do is amend existing civil rights laws to expressly prohibit discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation and gender identity. In doing so, it would finally protect LGBT people from discrimination in employment, housing, education, federally funded programs, public accommodations, credit and jury service.
Proponents of the Equality Act believe that every U.S. citizen deserves equal protection under the law. The idea that LGBT people should be protected from discrimination is so obvious that many assume that inclusive laws already exist. The reality is that LGBT people continue to experience high rates of discrimination in housing, health care and businesses that serve the public. Existing civil rights laws regarding public accommodations only prohibit discrimination on the grounds of race, color, religion, or national origin — not sex.
Without the Equality Act, LGBT people have little recourse even when they experience blatant discrimination in a business that is open to the public. This is wrong.
It is past time to toss out unfounded claims that our homosexual and transgender brothers and sisters threaten heterosexual marriages and families. The biggest threat to the stability of children in the U.S. is that heterosexual marriages do not last. Most child molesters are heterosexual adults. These are facts.
Ending the injustice that an entire segment of our society is experiencing does no harm to the rest of us, but instead strengthens all of us.
I encourage you to urge Senators Schumer and Gillibrand to support the Equality Act.
Marty Van Lenten Becker
Oneonta
