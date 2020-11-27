My wife canceled our subscription to your paper. The reasons are the hard-left approach your paper applies to news.
For four years, you beat President Trump over the head with lies, false charges, bull squattle about his family, while dismissing all claims against any Democrat. All summer, with agents of the left burning our cities, you talked of storm troopers beating “mostly peaceful protesters.”
You called a man, who was one of our great presidents, a traitor — an agent of Putin, of all the absurd charges.
This is a man who finally opened the door to peace in the Middle East, lowered unemployment to historic levels, whose policies caused the working man’s wages to climb for the first time in 40 years.
I’m 64 years old I know what I’m talking about. He stopped our payments to Europe for World War II after 80 years. And he got our steel mills opened again, something the Obama-Biden administration said would never happen again, and only 2½ years after the statement!
Well I went overboard explaining why we are canceling our subscription, but there is no mistake as to why.
And one more thing: You offer no Delaware County local news to speak of.
Thomas Amann
Andes
