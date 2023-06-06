The article in Friday's (June 2) Daily Star on Oneonta's part of the Stories Behind the Stars' World War II project hit home for me and my family.
Jim Greenberg said that his efforts grew out of wanting to learn more about Joseph Pastor, who is credited with shooting down the first Japanese plane during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Pastor was a shipmate of my father, John Brzozowski! They served together on the USS Sumner, a survey ship, first commissioned in World War I as the USS Bushnell.
The Sumner had arrived in Pearl Harbor two weeks before the attack. On that Sunday morning, Dec. 7, 1941, my father was below deck writing a letter home to his parents in New Hampshire when the attack began. He rushed up to the deck and spent two hours as a fuse setter on the only anti-aircraft gun on the ship. He said that the Sumner brought down the first Japanese plane, but I didn't know the gunner's name until I read the article.
My dad spent the entire war on the Sumner, as did Joseph Pastor — throughout the South Pacific, including the battle at Iwo Jima, and later in Asia. Another of my dad's shipmates on the Sumner was diver Joe Brogan. Joe's sister was my mother's best friend. The siblings did some matchmaking, which led to my parents' marriage in 1947.
Bob Brzozowski
Oneonta
