My family in Oneonta love roses. I know I do. One variety that is difficult to grow here (but can be done) is the ‘Rosa Damascena’ or “Damask Rose.” Damascena Rosa is mainly cultivated in Iran, Bulgaria, Turkey, and Morocco.
On a lark, I wrote to Isfahan University of Medical Sciences, located in Isfahan, Iran, and got information back. It was my first (probably my “only”) time to get literature out of Iran.
The Damask rose’s uses include: luxury perfumes, in medicine, everything ranging from rose hips with high concentration of vitamin C, to anti-cancer and anti-HIV properties, in aromatherapy, and as incense. Damask roses scattered at weddings ensured a happy marriage and symbols of love and purity.
Strikingly, in Iran and India Damask rose oil is prepared in copper alembic stills. The rose petals are dried, then steamed.
The monk Rosenkreutz observed this circa 1478: Merchants actually traded rose oil for equal weight in gold. Their techniques of production have been handed down — totally unchanged from ancient times, literally moistened flour-dough is used as a makeshift sealant on ‘stills’ to prevent leakage or explosions. Damask roses have value.
James A. Marples
Longview, Texas
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.