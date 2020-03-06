I love you. I’ve been in love with you since I was a kid. My eyes lit up every time we drove through Southside or busy Main Street. I was in love with your progress, as farmland quickly transformed into the region’s commercial corridor. I was excited by the thrill of the “big city” next door, delighting in such things as Interskate 88 and a trip to The Golden Guernsey.
And yet I wonder what’s next for us.
I am biased. I believe art and culture, as well as education and a change in the employment landscape, yield the greatest benefits. I believe in public-private partnerships. I believe in tangible, real change.
The world is changing. How will Oneonta adapt? Like other great small cities, where is Oneonta’s historical central hotel? What’s happening to the Oneonta Theatre? Other cities would KILL to have one of those still intact! Where is the affordable housing, and the apartments for young professionals who want to stay but have no place to live? Where are the jobs for creators? Art jobs, tech jobs, media jobs, manufacturing jobs?
I graduated from Milford Central School and then SUNY Oneonta, staying a few years to work as a professional. I moved to New York City, joined the Army, started a business, bought a home and got married. And yet, through it all, I still look back with a longing heart. My family still lives on West Streets in both Oneonta and Milford.
As cities like Saratoga, New York, and Asheville, North Carolina, reinvent and reinvigorate through initiatives in tech, art, education and culture, I wonder if your story will be one of survival or change. Change for the success of Oneonta, as it becomes a Central New York hub worth bragging about.
With Love,
Kyle Beckley
Ossining
Beckley is a Staff Sergeant in the Army and is on the SUNY Oneonta Alumni Association Board of Directors.
