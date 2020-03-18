So very typical of an upstate Republican leader! Mole’s first comments on learning of coronavirus in Delaware County is to blame Governor Cuomo! So much for calming the public or reaching out to her constituency. Just blame!
If Tina Mole is so concerned about "transparency," she should learn its use as she guides Delaware County Board of Supervisors transactions — like the recent purchase of 97 Main St, in Delhi and a zillion other costly actions.
Katherine Mario
Delhi
