On Oct. 14, the Delaware County Board of Supervisors approved plans for new public works buildings as well as the renovation and construction of buildings throughout the county. From mechanic shops to a behavioral health facility and the Board of Elections and Veteran Service Agency, these buildings will house county employees and serve residents. What better time than now to make these properties healthier places for everyone?
It’s becoming the norm for worksites, including municipal sites, to expand their tobacco-free policies to their outdoor properties. Tobacco-free policies protect employees, visitors and clients from the harmful and damaging effects of secondhand smoke exposure while reducing maintenance costs by eliminating tobacco product litter and fire hazards. It also creates an environment that supports tobacco-free choices, lowers absenteeism and increases worker productivity.
According to a new Tobacco Free Communities/Siena College Research Institute community survey about tobacco-related topics, Delaware County residents strongly favor policies that reduce exposure to secondhand smoke, including a ban on smoking on the grounds of municipal properties (68% in favor) and on the grounds of worksites (66% in favor).
Municipalities have a responsibility to make their public services and programs accessible to all community members, including those with health conditions that can be aggravated by secondhand smoke and e-cigarette emissions exposure. Making municipal grounds tobacco-free is one way to do just that.
Tobacco Free Communities | Delaware, Otsego & Schoharie Counties is available to provide technical assistance on policy development and implementation, as well as tobacco-free signage at no cost to employers and municipalities.
Barbara Doyle
Oneonta
Doyle is a program specialist with Tobacco-Free Communities | Delaware, Otsego & Schoharie.

