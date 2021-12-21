I sent the following a cover letter to the Delaware County Board of Supervisors and village governments about our alarming COVID rates together with a petition with more than 150 signatories asking for action:
“I am writing to present a petition of over 150 signatories begging you to take action in the wake of alarmingly increasing numbers of COVID infections and low vaccination rates. Something more must be done, a lot more, to stem this tide that has never turned in our county. By contrast, the numbers in a huge metropolis like NYC have been at a rate of 1% for months, now just slightly increasing, due to the high vaccination rate and other regulations in place.
“People are dying; and, at this point, I must say, blame goes to you. I can hardly believe that days after the Delaware County Department of Public Health published a special statement due to the extreme numbers of infections, the Board of Supervisors conducted a meeting in an enclosed space at which several members attended without masks despite all advice to the contrary.
“Please start modeling safe behavior and encouraging businesses and citizens alike to do so too. We need a campaign. We need to bring the numbers down. As for the low vaccination rate, it will cause viral mutations that may not be mitigated by those vaccinations we have and will ultimately impact all of us.
“What will you do? If not now, when?”
The petition can be seen and signed at Change.Org or write your own letter.
Jehed Diamond
Delhi
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.