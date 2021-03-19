On March 10, the Delaware County Board of Supervisors voted to approve a locally written Police Reform Plan, allowing it to be sent to the sate in an attempt to fulfill governor’s Executive Order 203.
EO 203 required local governments to convene official committees, representing a broad range of community interests, to review local policing. The objective was to examine racial bias, along with other policing issues. The goal was to have local communities consider how policing could be reformed to better serve the communities, and to help renew trust in local law enforcement.
Others, including this newspaper, have written about the inadequacy of the process and proposals of the Delaware County Police Reform Committee. I won’t repeat those charges. I want to make a different point.
Delaware County faces four growing crises — crises into which law enforcement is inexorably drawn. The crises are mental health disorder, drug addiction, suicide and domestic abuse. Outside of traffic accidents, these are among major causes of injury and death in Delaware County.
The committee, run roughshod by Board Of Supervisor Chair Tina Mole — with the open support of Sheriff Craig DuMond — produced a Police Reform Plan that does not mention two of these four issues, addresses one superficially, and gives but one some consideration.
The board voted to accept this plan with minimal discussion, and with no objections.
To be clear:
The Delaware County Board of Supervisors has voted to approve a poorly conceived police reform plan that refuses to state that all citizens’ lives are worth protecting and saving.
The Delaware County Board of Supervisors has voted to approve a plan that manifestly does not address major causes of ongoing, preventable deaths of Delaware County citizens.
The Delaware County Board of Supervisors has approved a plan to let citizens die.
Larry Bennett
East Meredith
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.