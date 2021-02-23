In response to Elizabeth Burns’ letter in the Feb. 13-14 edition, please know that school safety is a top priority of mine as well as every member of the Sheriff’s Office.
After witnessing horrific school violence over recent years, I formulated the state’s first “Sheriff Sub-Station” program; establishing a physical office and presence in each of Delaware County’s 15 school districts. This puts deputies directly into each building to not only build relationships with students and staff, but also assist and deliver programs where necessary. Following the very successful implementation of this program, the Sheriff’s Office created a full-time school resource deputy position at the request of two of the districts. Both programs have been proven to be highly successful, preventing countless problems within our districts. I am also proud that our school resource deputy represents Delaware County as an officer within the NYS School Resource Deputies Association. This distinction affords us to stay current and progressive concerning school safety.
In closing, please be assured the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide services to our local districts in a professional and dignified manner. Concerns or questions may be directed directly to me, our district superintendents, school board members or administrators.
Craig DuMond
Delhi
DuMond is Delaware County sheriff.
