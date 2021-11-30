Anytime politicians declare an entity “too political” it is time to call the kettle black. In the case of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors rejecting the Chamber of Commerce as the agency for tourism promotion, please question the ulterior motives and ultimate impact.
As the co-owner of a small campground in DeLancey, we generate and pay thousands of occupancy tax dollars, which fund local tourism. The first local entity we joined was the Chamber of Commerce: President Ray Pucci always has an open door and decades of invaluable insights into navigating New York’s many agencies, as well as competing against state parks that don’t have budgetary concerns, nor strict environmental and health inspections like private businesses. The chamber’s tourism expertise is bar none, with impressive print and online information, and helped us attract Comedy Central to film a TV show at our campground this year. This isn’t about politics but tourism dollars, with chamber initiatives easily repaying our investment ten-fold.
Any politician declaring that tourism “came to a halt” simply isn’t in the tourism and hospitality business. Delaware County is booming, housing prices are at record highs, and adventurers are flocking to the Great Western Catskills year-round. For those unaware, the Catskills would rank as the No. 1 national park for total visitors, twice as many come here versus the Grand Canyon, generating $1.3 billion annual tourism dollars locally.
As politicians bicker over personal slights — and now seize control of the success story that is local tourism — those of us who pay for these efforts demand to know exactly whose door will be open and what is their vision?
Brad Lockwood
DeLancey
Lockwood is co-owner of Dirt Road Camp.
