Since the Obama Administration made the nuclear deal with Iran in 2015, what has happened?
Iran took the hundreds of millions released from the U.S. and used that money, not to improve the lives of its people, but to spread terror throughout the Middle East.
It did not moderate its behavior; instead, it used its proxies in Syria and Yemen to attack U.S. forces in the region, as well as Israel and Sunni Arab nations.
The Trump Administration withdrew from the flawed deal and imposed sanctions on Iran. Now, the Biden administration eagerly seeks to return to the nuclear deal despite Iran’s continued aggression and hostility to Israel and the U.S.
A bi-partisan group of 140 members of the U.S. House recently advised Secretary of State Blinken to not return to a deal which will surely mean Iran will have a nuclear weapon, likely during this decade.
Rep. Antonio Delgado remains silent and apparently does not see the risks to world peace posed by Iran. By his silence, we can only assume Mr. Delgado has turned a blind eye to Iranian activities.
Bruce Tuchman
Saugerties
