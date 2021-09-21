I would just like the people who live in the Oneonta area to be aware of a positive experience our family had in asking the Oneonta office of Congressman Antonio Delgado for assistance.
It may not seem like a big thing to many, but a member of our family needed his passport renewed and was worried that he might not be able to travel abroad for work since it now can take up to 20 weeks to secure a new passport. He contacted Antonio Delgado’s office in Oneonta, and within 24 hours, Delgado’s office responded. After a few weeks, the office followed up with the State Department to find out the status of the passport application. Just recently, the passport arrived in the mail, about four weeks after Delgado’s office was first notified of the predicament.
This act may be a small gesture in the grand scheme of public service, but it went a long way in showing us that yes, government can and will serve the people if its representatives truly believe in public service, which in his action and deeds, most definitely seems to be the case with Congressman Delgado.
Richard Messmer
Hobart
