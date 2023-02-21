On Feb. 13, the Delhi Town Council voted 3-2 against proceeding with the reconstruction of the Bramley Mountain Fire Tower.
This vote occurred after four years of hard work by the Friends of Bramley Mountain Fire Tower; a dedicated group of residents, volunteers and donors who have a wide base of support from countless individuals, organizations and entities. This group secured the Delhi Town Council’s unanimous support on a memorandum of understanding at a council meeting in 2019.
The Delhi Town Council received the land use permit offer letter from the DEP in August 2022, but did not act on it until Feb. 13.
While the board discussed this matter extensively during an executive session on Feb. 13; the town council or supervisor have not conveyed any specific reasons for this denial. In fact, the only response I have seen was a quote from Supervisor Mark Tuthill in The Mountain Eagle newspaper on Feb. 17: “There were so many unknowns about cost, control, and what the town would be responsible for.” I am shocked the council would reject the entire offer without any effort to resolve these concerns. I am discouraged by the town council’s lack of transparency and by their failure to act as a good-faith partner as promised in 2019.
Finally, after so many years of hard work by so many; for members of the council to suggest that the fire tower, which was once housed on the top of Bramley Mountain, could simply be moved elsewhere is ludicrous and, frankly, disrespectful.
It is my hope that town Supervisor Tuthill and town council members William Cairns and Peg Baldwin will reconsider their positions and focus on all of the reasons to vote yes, rather than focusing on the still unspecified reasons they voted no.
Barbara E. Jones
Delhi
