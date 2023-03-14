As a former resident of Delhi for five years and Delaware County resident for more than 30 years, I was extremely disappointed by the recent negative vote by the Delhi Town Council on the Bramley Mountain Fire Tower Project.
In 2019 the Delhi Town Council voted unanimous support for this effort. Community volunteers have worked hard for four years to raise money and secure donations from organizations and individuals. Tourism is a major draw for the county and town and brings visitors and revenue.
As an avid hiker, I can tell you that the mountains with fire towers are particularly popular. The lack of any effort by the council to resolve their “concerns” is really disheartening and frustrating, considering the widespread community support for this project, particularly given the 2019 vote of support!
The Bramley Mountain Fire Tower project, and the community, deserve a lot better. I sincerely hope that the Delhi Town Council will reconsider their position and work together with partners to address their concerns and move this project forward.
Lori Barnes
Canastota
