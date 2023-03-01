This is a response to the Feb. 22 letter from Barbara Jones, "Delhi Council wrong on fire tower." Yes, the council is wrong and should reconsider their position. Catskill area small businesses highly depend on outdoor recreationists for their survival.
According to a state Department of Environmental Conservation study done in 2010 for the Adirondack Park, "levels of usage on fire tower trails (especially those which have been rehabilitated) will continue to grow." One fire tower in the Adirondacks has more than 20,000 visits annually, according to the DEC fire tower study.
The study also states findings from local business owners surveyed that motels, gas stations, restaurants, food stores and establishments that sell and rent goods or services benefit from the "influx of recreatioinists attracted by State lands and Conservation Easements." Many of the visitors "may combine a walk on a fire tower trail with visits to local shops and restaurants and an overnight stay at a inn or motel." The study goes on to say many of those "businesses are dependent, in part, on undeveloped Sate lands."
I know, from personal experience, after my friends and I have finished another great day of hiking in the Catskills, we will grab a bite to eat, fill up our gas tank or visit local stores. In other words, we spend money supporting those local businesses as I'm sure many others do after their hiking experiences.
My words to the Delhi Town Council are simple, please reconsider your decision if only for the economic impact for the Delhi and surrounding communities. The current views from the top of Bramley Mountain, without the fire tower, are beautiful. Returning the fire tower will only enhance those stunning vistas and will have hikers traveling miles, and spending money when they visit.
Glenda Bolton
Oneonta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.