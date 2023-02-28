I was surprised and saddened to learn that the Delhi Town Council voted against signing the required agreement with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection to return the fire tower to Bramley Mountain, in a 3-2 vote on Feb. 13.
Supervisor Mark Tuthill was quoted in The Mountain Eagle as defending his vote against the project moving forward because “there were so many unknowns about cost, control, and what the town would be responsible for.” However, his concerns have already been addressed by the Friends of Bramley Mountain Fire Tower, which is covering all the costs of the tower’s reconstruction, maintenance and the cost of taking the tower down, should that ever become necessary. It seems unreasonable not to support signing the agreement.
I hope Mr. Tuthill and the other council members who voted against this project moving forward will take a step back, take a deep breath and reconsider their votes. There is no shame in changing your mind about an issue. What would be a shame would be to not let this worthy project go forward, after so many people have invested so much time and energy in it.
Barbara Kaplan
Delhi
