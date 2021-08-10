I support allowing cannabis-related industry in Delhi, specifically a recreational dispensary. I applaud the recent statement by Ray Pucci of the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce. He urges towns and villages not to opt out of the opportunity to allow cannabis-related businesses, and to capture much-needed tax revenues. “Marijuana Legalization in NYS-A Fresh Look,” the report quoted by Pucci, estimates cannabis sales will generate $2.6 billion by 2027, and create 50,000 jobs in New York. Our community can’t afford to opt out of that tax base.
Delhi, like many other towns, has experienced the devastating impacts of the opioid epidemic. Studies show there are fewer opioid prescriptions and overdoses in areas with medical and recreational dispensaries. The opioid epidemic has devastated families and burdened law enforcement and the health care system. Making cannabis available locally can help alleviate the pressures caused by the opioid epidemic.
The report mentioned by Pucci estimates that a large part of legal cannabis revenue will come at the expense of the illicit market. That will not only allow cannabis to be taxed and regulated, it will reduce the crime associated with illegal sales. It will allow consumers to know the origin, strength and composition of the products they consume, thereby ensuring safety.
As a cancer patient, I have personally benefitted from cannabis. During my first round of chemotherapy, I suffered from terrible nausea. I tried all the nausea medications prescribed by my oncologist, but it wasn’t until I tried cannabis that I was able to control the nausea. Additionally, cannabis helped me reduce my opioid use by over half!
These are reasons I support our community allowing the sale of cannabis. When 91% of Americans support medical cannabis and 60% support recreational cannabis, it is time to end cannabis prohibition for adults in our community.
Jessica Raber
Delhi
