With the midterm elections approaching, follow the money trail and use commonsense when voting.
The $369 billion Inflation Reduction Act, which socialist Bernie Sanders basically said would not do enough to fix inflation, but will fight climate change, promote electric vehicles and hire 87,000 new IRS agents. As we watch runaway inflation eat up wage gains with increasing grocery prices, electric, gasoline and home heating prices, President Joe Biden says the economy has never been better.
As he uses up our strategic petroleum reserves to bring down gasoline prices and buy Democratic votes, when a disaster hits, the cupboard will be bare, like under Gov. Andrew Cuomo when no stockpile of ventilators or protective equipment existed in New York when COVID hit.
With $10,000 to $20,000 of student loan debt absolved to garner votes, who pays for it and what example does it convey for fiscal responsibility? As Washington raises taxes like Albany, supposedly on the rich and corporations, the largest demographic group paying for this will be the middle-class, hard working people in flyover counties.
The real issues are inflation, the economy, crime, undocumented immigrants, energy, taxes and spending. The Democrats’ sole agenda is abortion on demand.
The choice is yours, so stop complaining and vote the bums out.
Edward V. Dawyot
Mount Vision
Support Ryan, Riley for Congress
I’m writing to express my support for Pat Ryan for Congress in the 18th District and Josh Riley for Congress in the 19th District. Voting Democrats into Congress this midterm is crucial to codify into law the provisions of Roe v Wade — to keep abortion safe, legal, and accessible to all women in need. According to the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health research group, while the rates of abortion steadily declined from 1973 to 2020 (think contraception), 25% of women will still have an abortion by the end of their childbearing years due to unintended pregnancies, pregnancies resulting from rape, and pregnancies that become unviable at some point.
My best friend’s daughter became pregnant two years ago with an ectopic pregnancy. One out of every 50 pregnancies is ectopic, that is, the egg becomes fertilized outside of the uterus, such as in one of the fallopian tubes or in the cervix. An ectopic pregnancy is NEVER viable; the fertilized cells must be evacuated. Fortunately, this happened while Roe v Wade was still national law. Her ectopic pregnancy was removed. But there are states now where abortion has been outlawed and that includes for ectopic pregnancy. An untreated ectopic pregnancy is a medical emergency, threatening the life of the mother. If my friend’s daughter had not had the necessary abortion to terminate her unviable pregnancy, she might not be alive today — and she would not be mother to a beautiful, healthy one-year old baby.
Democrats are fighting to preserve abortion rights and will codify Roe v Wade into law at the federal level. If Republicans win the majority, they will ban abortion nationwide. I’m voting blue this year to protect women’s health and wanted pregnancies. I hope you will, too.
Beth Kneller
Esopus
Group runs Halloween terror ad campaign
Here in Gilbertsville we’ve been swamped with Republican smear mailers against the Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress Josh Riley. These “Radical Josh Nightmare” mailers are being sent by the “Congressional Leadership Fund. Not authorized by any candidate or committee.”
Giant cards with giant print headlines scream “RECORD INFLATION! RECESSION LOOMING!” The flyers bleed red and yellow headlines over black-and-white background pictures of husbands screaming at wife and kiddies. (I believe a subtle message about intimidation and victimhood here but I could be wrong.)
Next to the headlines is a photo of Josh Riley wearing a plaid shirt and jacket with odd lighting that makes him look like a chainsaw killer.
Childish and predictable. Smear, smirk, hide. Repeat. We’ve all gotten so numb to it we don’t even see it anymore. There hasn’t been one ugly mailer from the other side. The “Congressional Leadership Fund” must have plenty of money in the war chest. Maybe they could use it to fund a decent race.
Diane Gallo
Gilbertsville
Vote for Democrats, wherever you are
The upcoming elections can be confusing for Otsego County voters. District lines have changed and our area now comprises myriad Congressional, state Assembly, and state Senate races.
Not sure what district you’re in anymore? Unclear about who your candidates are? The state Board of Elections website offers the information you need to answer these questions.
But I would say that it’s even simpler than that. Only one party on that ballot will protect reproductive rights, marriage equality, voting rights, the environment and our precious civil liberties. Vote for every Democrat in every race if you care about saving our democracy.
Cathryn James
Oneonta
Riley will protect working class, rights
Josh Riley is the clear choice for voters in New York’s 19th Congressional District.
Josh is focused on the economy in upstate New York, keeping jobs in the U.S., protecting the environment for future generations and making sure our rights are increased — not removed.
He understands that women, not politicians, should be making decisions about their own bodies. Josh knows that our representative has to address the concerns of people in our district from early childhood throughout their lives.
We sometimes think of childhood poverty as a problem in “those other states.” The reality is that more than two out of every five kids is living in poverty in Binghamton. That is a moral disgrace in our first-world country! Josh already has a plan of action to reduce child poverty and knows that starts with public education. At the other end of life, Josh believes that senior citizens should be able to age with dignity, and he supports expanding Medicare to cover dental, hearing and vision care.
It is amazing, and morally abhorrent, that the top ONE PERCENT in our country have more wealth than the entire middle class combined. Josh wants big corporations to pay their fair share and give working families a break, directly putting more money in their pockets through tax credits and increasing the standard deduction.
I can’t wait to vote for Josh Riley to be our representative.
Barbara Kaplan
Delhi
Support Castelli in 21st District
The representative election of the 21st District is very important for democracy and truthfulness.
The prior president led this country into a period of extreme division, hatred and lies. He created a rebellion that violated the principles on which our country was founded.
The present representative has abandoned morality and righteousness to fosters those lies and actions. The people of the district deserve better. Voting for Matt Castelli will restore decency, pride, integrity and hope to the respectful people of the North Country and the nation.
Thomas Porter
Saratoga Springs
