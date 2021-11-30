The Democrats have control of our county currently and the leadership has some under control of the globalist radicals that are trying to implement their global great reset. They need to take this country out of the way first so they can proceed.
This is why they had to take the 2020 election and the Georgia Senate runoff in January. Four more years of Trump would have probably put an end to their long progressing plan.
If their agenda is left unchecked, we will lose our freedoms, rights, savings, religion and everything our Constitution stands for.
We have to realize, all our current Democrat representatives are following leadership like a flock of sheep, while too many of our Republicans are playing softball to the Democrats’ hardball.
What can we do?
We must speak out, not conform to the unconstitutional mandates plus identify and support our true patriots who are willing to stands up for us and our country.
Mike Lindell (My Pillow) has shown his patriotism and fight by raising his website that offers us truth in what is really going on and some things we might do. He has hard facts about the election that need to get to the Supreme Court.
The religion based Faith and Freedom Coalition tells you exactly how they are using your contributions and how far out they are reaching.
President Trump, like him or not, is a true patriot. I can tolerate him if he can help us save our country.
There are many patriot politicians across our country that we must identify and support.
Every freedom-loving citizen must stand up now to save our great country. We must know exactly what is coming at us and react..
Prayer should also be part of the priority.
Bruce Beckert
South New Berlin
