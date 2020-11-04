There was your typical nonsense dealt out because of the Republicans’ choice for the Supreme Court.
I’m going to cut to the chase and forgo logical argument and say what should be obvious to all my Democrat friends, but apparently is not.
Had the shoe been on the other foot, the Democrats would not have done things any different.
The Democrats are the ones who have been playing hardball when it comes to politics since Ronald Reagan was president. I would like to remind the Democrats out there that when George H.W. Bush went back on his “no new taxes” promise, it was because Democrats had promised to cut spending if Bush agreed to raise taxes. Bush signed the tax increase into law and the Democrats broke his promise on spending cuts.
Then when it looked like Bush was going to win re-election anyway, the Democrats had Caspar Weinberger indicted four days before election, and the charges were thrown out a month later.
So let us drop the alligator tears over the SCOTUS pick.
My last comment is that the Communists in a number of countries inflated their highest court, making it a rubber stamp for their policies, thereby destroying their government giving the communists the excuse they needed to take control.
The Republicans making the court conservative is merely the pendulum swing the other way like always happens in our country. There are no “hacks” on the court who should find their rulings fair and balanced. Thank you.
Thomas Amann
Andes
