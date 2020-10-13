You’re 3 years old, and your parents take you and your siblings from Guatemala or Honduras or Mexico or (fill in the blank country) to the United States, in a search of a better life. You grow up in America, and become American in education, culture and language.
Twenty years go by and you learn that U.S. government officials seek to deport you as an illegal alien and send you back to a country you’ve never called home. You don’t know the customs, language or politics of the new place, and haven’t been there for decades.
How can anyone imagine that’s reasonable or fair?
Lyle R. Chastaine
Stamford
