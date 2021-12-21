I feel the public needs to know why we have so many different churches and denominations in our community — from the perspective of someone who doesn’t belong to any of them. Even though every Christian church strongly advocates New Testament doctrines and the basic teachings of the gospel, most churches disagree on the nonessentials and how to apply the core essentials of Christianity to their everyday lives. This creates the division most Christians refer to as “denominations.”
But not all division between people and church is bad because not all people have the same exact goals and desires. Whether we receive our spiritual education from God directly or he gives it to us through other people, our long-term goals and desires (for heaven) determine the things we believe and what kind of spiritual education we are going to get here on Earth.
If a Mormon, for example, wants to be to another world or universe what Jesus Christ is to this one, they are going to receive an education from God that will enable them to eventually reach that goal. One of the reasons why Catholic and Protestant Christians consider Mormonism to be a false religion is simply because they believe it’s impossible for anyone to ever become God-like, like Jesus.
But Catholics and Protestants also have spiritual goals and desires that Mormons believe are unattainable even though God knows they can be attained, if they are given the education needed to attain it. In a nutshell, using only one example from Mormon doctorine to help explain church divisions, this is why there are so many churches and denominations in our community and the world.
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
