Do not allow more oil drilling
In the midst of current climate disruption making its way across the U.S., with billions of dollars lost to drought, crop failures, extreme storms, and more, we should be especially worried about The Daily Star’s recent headline, “Alaska oil project approval adds yet another climate concern” (3/15). One of the most troubling aspects of this project is the gleeful reaction of fossil fuel companies. Exxon, Shell and BP have all scaled back previously much-touted plans to invest big money in renewables or in more environmentally friendly biofuels. Once again a push to increase short term profits obstructs the more worthy humanitarian goal of saving the planet for future generations.
Recognizing the long term damage the Willow Project will create, environmental groups are suing the Biden administration. As individuals, we each can call the White House comment line (202-456-1111) to voice our opposition to building out oil and gas infrastructure.
And on the state level, New Yorkers, the majority of whom already support the All-Electric Building Act, which will ban methane gas hookups in new buildings by 2025, can insist that the AEBA and the NY Heat Act, which cuts subsidies for new gas hookups, make it into Gov. Kathy Hochul’s final budget.
The Willow Project shows us that we can’t rely on politicians to safeguard our environmental future. And we surely can’t rely on the private sector. People who care need to act individually and collectively to keep up the pressure.
Diane Matza
Clinton
