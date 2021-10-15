Donald Trump did not create the concept of “fake news.” It was pioneered by Adolf Hitler as “Lugenpresse.” With fake news, people don’t need to take the trouble to confirm sources, apply their brains and check facts. Appreciating real news told from reputable, non-biased sources, on the other hand, is hard work.
As president, Trump made some scary decisions, and fake news has been blamed for his rise to power. Unfortunately, fake news is still being spouted by right-wing media, and Trump continues to lie because his narcissistic self refuses to fade into the background like other dignified presidents have done in the past.
Joe Biden was legally elected to the office of the president of the United States. There was no voter fraud. Democrats are not satanists. The coronavirus is real. Vaccinations and masks help to prevent COVID infections. Trump is an ego-driven pathological liar. Our Capitol was attacked.
So, if your only news sources are solely right-wing-thinking media outlets, then you are being used by the billionaires and lobbyists who only care about maintaining wealth and keeping Republicans under control. They don’t want regulations, social reform, infrastructure repair, etc. because those are not good for business.
The truth is absolute and factual. It does not come from Facebook, memes, Twitter, Tucker Carlson’s opinions, Fox News hosts, Newsmax and never, ever from Donald Trump. The truth can be found on sites that don’t have a political bias, if you are willing to learn it.
Societies need rules and regulations, believers in science and respectful citizens who care about others and the selfish, single-minded individuals who are stirring violence and placing doubt into our most coveted democratic beliefs need to take a reality check, do actual research from a variety of sources and stop repeating misinformation.
Nancy Kelly
Cooperstown
