The situation for women in Afghanistan is dire. I feel that women in America have a moral obligation to help these women survive. America encouraged them to be educated, empowered and independent. We cannot abandon them to be abused, raped and slaughtered. They are cowering in their houses, unable to go outside to work or even to shop for necessities. If they do not have a male family member to escort them, which many do not because they died in the wars, they are stuck inside and starving. If they venture out, they run a certain risk of being killed or beaten.
This is not a political issue; it is a humanitarian issue. We must transcend political divides and work together to help defenseless women and children who urgently need our help. This is one of the biggest displacement crises in modern history.
I strongly recommend the following organizations. They have “boots on the ground.” Their money goes directly to help women, children and former interpreters or aides to the American military/government. Of course, if you know of other agencies, please give to them. Just make sure they are legitimate; have had a prior presence in Afghanistan; and, do not require people to become adherents of a religious or political sect in order to receive aid.
The organizations are: Women for Afghan Women (www.waw.org), an excellent grassroots organization; International Rescue Committee (https://help.rescue.org/afghanistan/aid); Women for Women International (www.womenforwomen.org); and, No One Left Behind (www.nooneleft.org), an organization made up of former American soldiers in Afghanistan.
They are nonprofits. Donate online. Hold fundraisers. Do what you can. Their lives depend on us.
Su Yates
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.