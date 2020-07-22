This letter is addressed to the editor of The Daily Star, but is actually meant for those who refuse to wear a mask to protect others, because they think their rights are being trampled on, or because they think that COVID-19 is a hoax.
Here’s something for you to think about: if cancer were contagious, and you could have it and not show any symptoms, but at the same time be a carrier and unwittingly infect others, and if you knew that wearing a mask would help prevent you from passing a deadly disease along to even one other person, would you wear a mask? Think of COVID like cancer.
As far as it being a hoax, I (thankfully) have never had cancer, and yet I believe it is real. Why on earth do people think this deadly virus isn’t real, until one of their family members or friends is on a ventilator, or dies?
Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, said we could get the spread of the novel coronavirus “under control” in the U.S. within one to two months if everyone wore face coverings.
Wear a mask. Please.
Barbara Kaplan
Delhi
