My little 10-pound sable dog, Bear, and I arrived home from a walk on my birthday in May. We paused in front of my house while a black rottweiler-pit bull swaggered freely from yard to yard; we froze midway.
I watched, waited, but in one devastating moment, our eyes locked. Contact avoidance was now impossible. Without snarling or baring his teeth, the 100-plus-pound dog launched at us like a panther in the jungle. His head was as big as mine; his jaws easily swallowed my hand and stabbed.
Bear spun like a squirrel but the dog simply clamped and scooped. Bear flailed free, the leash went taut, and Bear was off the ground whirling in harness, until he fell. Two puncture wounds trickled red.
Neighbors came: "Pick Bear up," they drilled. All I remember next is one brilliant young man-bun neighbor covered us from behind, walked us like penguins to my back door, and threw us inside. His girlfriend followed to plug the blood, which was now, as they say, everywhere.
What compensation do we get for vet bills, urgent care, and post-traumatic stress in this City of the Hills where monsters rove free?
Kathryn Kurtz
Oneonta
