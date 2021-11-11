On Nov. 4, my friend received an anonymous letter in the mail. The letter attacked her as a community member and indicated that she is not welcome. The last paragraph included a line that read, “I have decided not to sign this so every time you come across a person with a different view than yours, you can wonder if they are the one that sent this, if they are one of the large group in town that feels this way about you!!”
She received this letter because she has been very vocal about her support of the Schenevus-Worcester annexation merger. This letter I write today isn’t to defend my friend; that will happen elsewhere.
This letter is to highlight just one example of the intimidation tactics being employed by some folks who are opposed to the merger. We wonder why people are moving out of our district, why people don’t want to get involved. Here is a great example why.
There is a brazen group of people who will go out of their way to make “outsiders” or people with different ideas feel as though they are not welcome.
Some who are very against the merger say they can’t share their views without being attacked, yet many of them continue to publish and mail anonymous letters that attack and put people down. We won’t be intimidated.
Merging the districts is the most responsible thing we can do. It will improve our children’s educational opportunities and ensure a financially stable school system in our area. We won’t be scared into thinking otherwise. Please vote yes on Dec. 1.
Stacie Haynes
Westford
