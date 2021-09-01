Don’t believe the rumors! There are rumors flying around New Lisbon that the proposed new highway garage is not needed. There are rumors that the new garage would result in taxes going up by some outrageous amount. There are rumors that the new garage is tainted by conflicts of interest. There are rumors that certain individuals will profit exorbitantly. And, so on.
The facts are that a new garage is needed, it would cause a slight increase in taxes (about $5 per month for a parcel assessed at $200,000), there are no conflicts of interest, and lawyers, engineers and contractors will be compensated at appropriate rates.
The existing garage is old, dilapidated and inadequate. Repairing it would be pouring money down a rat hole and would cost the town far more in the long run.
The new garage would be sized to meet the town’s needs and would give our highway workers a safe, clean and efficient building to house and maintain our trucks and equipment so they can provide the services that residents expect.
The USDA approved plans for the garage and agreed to give the town a $700,000 grant and to loan the town $2 million on very favorable terms. The loan is affordable and will result in modest tax increases of no more than 2% per year for the first three years and then nothing thereafter.
A proposition to approve the loan will be on the ballot this fall. Voters should get the facts and not be misled by rumors and fear-mongering. If they know the facts, the proposition will pass easily and the town will have the highway garage it needs.
There is a slide presentation on townofnewlisbon.com. Additional information is available from me, Highway Superintendent Don Smith and the other town board members.
Edward T. Lentz
New Lisbon
Lentz is New Lisbon town supervisor
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.