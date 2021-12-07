Re: Michael Barone’s Dec. 2nd column:
Viola Liuzzo, James Reeb, Michael Schwerner, Andrew Goodman. They all crossed state lines to “agitate” for civil rights. All were murdered. None was armed. To compare them to Kyle Rittenhouse is disgusting.
Keith Willcox
Roseboom
