The current pandemic doesn’t change the fact that one in eight women will develop breast cancer at some point in her lifetime. The Cancer Services Program of the Central Region strongly encourages any woman who had to cancel her mammogram due to COVID-19 to get it back on the calendar now. A mammogram can find breast cancer early, when it’s easiest to treat.
Doctor’s offices and mammography sites are taking steps so that screening can be done more safely. These steps may include:
• asking patients about COVID-19 symptoms before the appointment.
• providing face masks and hand sanitizer.
• adding more time between patient appointments.
• frequent disinfecting and cleaning of common areas.
• disinfecting mammography equipment after each patient, and
• spacing chairs in waiting areas so that people can social distance.
While medical offices are doing all they can to ensure patient safety, women should talk to their health care providers about their overall health and their risk for breast cancer. They can decide together if getting a screening is safe at this time.
If you don’t have health insurance, the CSP of the Central Region can help. Call 1-888-345-0225 to find out if you qualify for free breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screening.
The CSP has upcoming free mobile coach cancer screening events at the Oneonta Southside Mall on Oct. 29 and Nov. 25, Middleburgh Bassett Clinic on Nov. 12, Cherry Valley post office on Dec. 3 and Delhi Price Chopper Parking Lot on Dec. 17.
Please call the CSP at 1-888-345-0225 for more information about cancer screening and how we can help you stay healthy.
Cali Riese
Oneonta
Riese is public education and community outreach specialist for the CSP of the Central Region.
