As we enter deer season here in New York state, rural residents may see a number of slow-moving vehicles cruising on the back roads, drivers scanning fields and woods for an opportunity to jump out of their trucks and shoot at a deer. The term “road hunter” is a misnomer, as this practice is not hunting at all but simply killing.
These guys are the bottom feeders of the hunting community. They run to the bar with their deer or show up at their office with pictures, beat their chest and tell everyone what great hunters they are. Yet they are people who never understood what hunting is all about, or simply got lazy and have decided to cheat.
To the true hunter, there is nothing more rewarding than taking a whitetail after time in the woods, beating the brush, and spending hours in a deer stand freezing their butts off. So if you come across one of these so-called hunters, don’t hold it against the majority of us who take pride in hunting and love the outdoor experience. We can’t stand them either, and the whitetails deserve better.
Tim DeMulder
Unadilla
