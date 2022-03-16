Gore Vidal referred to the U.S.A. as The United States of Amnesia. George Santayana said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Trump took a page out of the George W. Bush playbook when he preemptively suggested that the Democratic candidate was trying to steal the election, casting himself as simultaneously the winner and the victim. In 2000, Bush could not use such blatant language, but he hinted at it and had his Florida thugs say it for him. Unlike Trump, Bush succeeded in stealing the election.
Bush led in Florida by 1,784 votes, which triggered an automatic recount. What followed was a media circus over the next several weeks with Al Gore steadily closing the gap. There were a lot of issues with the ballots and the machines. Ultimately, the gap narrowed to 154 votes with thousands of ballots yet to be hand counted, and the trend was obvious that Al Gore would come out ahead. At the Bush team’s request, the U.S. Supreme Court over-ruled the Florida Supreme Court and stopped the counting, effectively denying thousands of citizens the right to have their vote counted.
If you lived through that travesty, remember it. If you were too young at the time, there are a number of documentaries and books on the subject. I recommend Vince Bugliosi’s “The Betrayal of America.”
Al Gore won the popular vote and would have won the presidency if not for partisan politics in the Supreme Court. Elections have consequences. There would have been no war in Iraq. The climate crisis would have been taken seriously. We would not have gone from the biggest surplus to the biggest deficit in American history.
Michael Perry
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.