Next Tuesday, March 16, is Election Day in Cooperstown.
The village is fortunate to have an outstanding Board of Trustees working on behalf of Cooperstown residents. The two candidates up for election this year are Cynthia Falk and Hanna Joy Bergene. Cindy brings years of dedicated service, experience and demonstrated success to the board, while Hanna offers a newcomer’s fresh perspective and a welcome voice representing a young generation vital to Cooperstown’s future.
The Cooperstown Democratic Committee is proud to have nominated both Cindy and Hanna for election to the Board of Trustees, and encourages village residents to remember to vote on Tuesday, March 16. Voting will take place at the fire hall on Chestnut Street from noon to 9 p.m. Please come out and support Cynthia and Hanna Joy for village trustee.
Lynne Mebust
Cooperstown
Mebust is chair of the Cooperstown Democratic Committee.
