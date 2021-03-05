I am worried about the long-lasting effect the COVID-19 pandemic will have on colorectal cancer in our community. In the first few months of the pandemic, screening colonoscopies dropped by 90% in the U.S. because routine medical services were paused to limit the spread of COVID-19. As a health care provider, I want to let people know that stool-based tests that are done at home are one great option for adults at average risk for colorectal cancer.
The FIT (fecal immunochemical test) is an easy, stool-based test that you can do at home. The FIT looks for blood in a small amount of stool. You do the test at home and mail it to a lab. If the test is negative for blood, you do the test again in one year. If blood is found, you will need a colonoscopy to find out if the blood is from cancer.
A colonoscopy is done as an outpatient medical procedure. Health care providers are taking many steps to keep patients safe from the COVID-19 virus. Safety steps include making all staff and patients wear a mask, prescreening staff and patients for COVID-19 symptoms, increased cleaning of hands and surfaces, and social distancing.
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and I hope you will talk to your doctor about getting screened. If you do not have insurance, you may be able to get screened through the Cancer Services Program of the Central Region. The CSP provides screening to eligible adults without insurance. The CSP can be reached at 1-888-345-0225.
COVID-19 has not gone away, but neither has cancer. Colorectal cancer could be prevented with regular screening and is highly treatable if found early. We need to get back to life-saving cancer screening.
Valerie Maddalone
Oneonta
Maddalone is the nurse practitioner for the CSP of the Central Region.
