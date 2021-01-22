In these final years leading up to the return of Christ, even most pastors at this time aren’t prepared for it. Orthodox Christianity is sufficient to teach us about being born again (as a baby Christian) but it cannot teach us how to grow and become spiritually mature and perfect by the time Jesus returns. Because of a new revelation that God has given me many years ago, I can help born-again Christians grow beyond the spiritual kindergarten they are currently in.
For example, most of what Christians believe to be literal (in the Bible) is really symbolic. In Exodus, God gave Moses a sign to show Israel that God had indeed appeared to him in the burning bush and had called him to lead the Israelites out of their slavery in Egypt. With that sign, Moses could transform his staff into snakes whenever he wanted to (Exodus 7:8-13) and show the pharaoh that God was commanding him to let Israel go.
As true as these scriptures are, they were never meant to be taken literally. The “snakes” were not literal snakes. Snakes do not literally swallow up other snakes to prove that God is among us. But you can know exactly what Moses’ “staff” really was, and what those “snakes” really were, if you read my blog titled “How Moses’ Staff Became a Snake” (http://firstsignofmoses.blogspot.com) or ask me about it in person.
No one can be prepared for the upcoming Tribulation and return of Christ, not even Christians, if they are always trying to interpret the Bible literally when it was meant to be symbolic, as in the case of Moses’ “staff” and how it became a “snake.”
Jason Hewlett
Oneonta
