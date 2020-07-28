One of your readers claims that racism is rampant in this country due to Obama.
Excuse me, but wasn’t it Donald Trump who refused to rent his properties to African Americans? Wasn’t it Donald Trump who took out a full-page ad in the New York Times which implicitly called for execution of five African American youths before they even came to trial and who continues to insist on their guilt despite DNA exoneration? Wasn’t it Donald Trump who pushed to the bitter end the racist conspiracy that Obama was born in Kenya? Wasn’t it Donald Trump who called white supremacists in Charlottesville "very fine people"?
Anyone who paid any attention to Donald Trump during the '80s and '90s knows exactly who and what this president is. It’s time to Make America Right Again.
John Roesch
Fly Creek
