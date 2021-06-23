I am writing to express my dismay over the construction of a motocross track on East Street.
The noise from that track begins after 4 p.m. weekdays and runs until dark. Weekends are the worst with multiple bikes running throughout the day. The noise from these dirt bikes is so disturbing that it is impossible to enjoy any time outdoors. The effects of noise pollution on wildlife including birds, insects and bees is significant and includes the disruption of mating and has a host of other deleterious effects.
The noise, pollution and disruption of wildlife produced by these tracks makes it difficult for motocross tracks to find a suitable location. They are being closed across the country and this likely explains why this large track was built without the town board’s knowledge and without a permit to build.
Collectively, our homes have a market value in the millions of dollars. This motocross track not only affects our peace and quiet, but directly affects the marketability of our properties. Our homes are enormously desirable due to their location in a quiet, beautiful, rural area and its close proximity to downtown. The track is located on critical watershed overlay. The threat to the city’s water supply is real.
Communities that maintain their home values and standards of desirability are always governed by strict code enforcement and town boards that oversee these codes must enforce them to the letter of the law. If a permit is granted for this motocross track, then why not grant a permit for a carnival, circus or race car track? The precedent will have been set by allowing this egregious deviation from code. Once the town allows this, no home in the town of Oneonta can be protected.
Close this track and protect our properties.
Margaret Clemons
Oneonta
