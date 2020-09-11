Do we let history repeat itself or do we give Trump another term so Americans can experience their pursuit of happiness granted in the Constitution?
In 1944, with Franklin Delano Roosevelt running for a fourth term, Democratic Party heads considered Vice President Henry Wallace too far left and intellectual for Roosevelt’s running mate. Harry Truman was chosen instead despite a Gallup poll showing only 2% of voters backing Truman. FDR hardly knew Truman but party heads felt FDR wouldn’t finish his term and wanted to maintain control and power.
We now have Joe Biden, who Obama wouldn’t endorse until the very end, supposedly picking Kamala Harris as a running mate! Zebras don’t change their stripes and Democratic leaders feel Harris will take over advancing their agenda, fundamentally changing America forever.
Democrats, RINOs and major media despise Trump as he exposed their progressive socialist agenda and how they have been manipulating voters, especially minorities, with promise of free everything. Before COVID-19 hit, Trump achieved historically low unemployment rates, affording minorities the opportunity of freedom by becoming self-made men and independent of Democratic control.
African-Americans are starting to realize Republicans Passed the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments abolishing slavery and giving former slaves rights with Democrats overwhelmingly opposing passages.
With the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the U.S. Trump closed travel with China and Biden implied Trump was racist, but how many Americans did this save? In over 47 years in office what did Biden accomplish.? In his short time in office, despite constant opposition, Trump has lived up to most of his campaign promises. Vote Right. Vote Trump. And leave cellar-dweller Biden where he is comfortable.
Edward V. Dawyot
Mount Vision
