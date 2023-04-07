I have been a member at FoxCare Fitness since it began. Everyone who attends the exercises have been friendly and are there for their health, whatever the reason.
Should it close down, I can’t imagine not having our classes to go to. That makes me sad to think of. I have always kept up with the class while exercising. I have been grateful to our instructors and anyone who is associated with our being there. For that I am most appreciative.
My final words are please, don’t let this happen.
Shirley Walker
Oneonta
