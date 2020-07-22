Are you exhausted trying to figure out what we are all supposed to do, believe and be outraged by next?
The key is staying true to your own thoughts after true introspection. Do not let other’s commentary influence you unless they back it up with analytical and ethical thought. Think about that.
Make sure you receive your information from multiple sources: local, nationally and internationally. Seeing what people outside the country think and why can be enlightening. The key word is why. Who, what, where, when and importantly why defines issues and events that are prevalent!
After these considerations decide what you think based on why you think the way you do. You may arrive at a different understanding than I or others do. By being able to explain why you arrived at your personal conclusion after using multiple sources for observable unequivocal data you can then feel good about yourself.
Another key is be open to true polemic discussion that is buttressed by observable unequivocal data. We should always be open to transforming our views after receiving more relevant input.
James Moran
Delhi
