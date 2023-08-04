Innovative thinkers — don’t rebuild the Oneonta parking garage.
Expanding on Edmond Overbey’s guest commentary of June 23, I’d like to offer a plan B for utilizing the space currently occupied by the parking garage. Dismantle the garage structure and build a parking lot with stone walls around the perimeter and an area for a transit hub. Raze the eyesore structure across the street (this seems to be already underway, as the city already owns the building). Create more parking there.
Purchase Stella Luna, shore it up and turn it into a food hall where small business entrepreneurs can have kiosks without the overhead of running a restaurant. Kiosk lease rents can be paid to the city. You will also be saving a historic building. Connect the parking lots between the Foothills and Stella Luna. More parking.
I envision the conjoined areas as a beautiful “town square.” My ideas are based on having lived in a lovely small village on the Hudson, where the subject of building a parking garage was broached repeatedly, and vetoed by the townspeople repeatedly. It was never built, yet this village hosts several large street fairs and the second largest Halloween parade, drawing a crowd of 25,000.
All of this will cost far, far less than the bond they are proposing to float to rebuild the garage. As Mr. Overbey pointed out, by the time the actual construction was completed, it would already be obsolete. There will be more electric vehicles on the roads by then, which weigh significantly more than those powered by gas. As someone who was born and raised in the city of Oneonta, the garage was constructed three years before I graduated from high school. Nothing good has ever happened there. Don’t rebuild it.
Toni Woods, Davenport Center
