It is frightening! The Biden Administration continues to send billions and billions of dollars worth of weapons to Ukraine.
We don't even know if all these weapons reach the designated destination or fall into the hands of terrorists.
The stockpile of U.S. weapons will be depleted, and yet the Biden Administration has no diplomatic plan in place to end the war. How much longer will the war rage? Thousands of people have died. The country of Ukraine is destroyed.
Ukrainian soldiers are being trained on German soil. I wonder how happy Germany is about that situation. Putin my play revenge on Germany for allowing the maneuvers there.
World leaders, come together and provide a diplomatic resolution! It is outrageously frustrating that no diplomacy is being used to end the war!
Christine Gullow
Oneonta
Have something to say? Send your letter to letters@thedailystar.com. Letters should be exclusive to this newspaper, contain no more than 300 words and must include a full name, town and phone number. (The number will not be printed.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.