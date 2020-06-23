First, in response to Mr. Olson's recent column: if the class you discuss is indicative of your teaching style and methods then you are doing a harmful disservice to your students and your institution. You mischaracterize the Second Amendment and insert your own biased political views, failing to give context and fact-based support for their views or yours; this is terrible pedagogy.
Second, Mr. Olson makes some wild claims about ultra liberals in my neck of the 19th District, Ulster County, and purports to support a Conservative Christian candidate in the primary. I would ask how he can square supporting the non-Christian, adulterer, serial abuser currently in the White House?
Third, no one can or should trust Republicans in any public office at any level of government for the foreseeable future. From the federal level on down, the GOP has proven time and again that they prefer fear mongering and the denigration of others to stay in power rather than actually doing their jobs. The majority of Americans dislike Republican policies (just look at the 2017 tax cuts) and yet, due to structural advantages and gerrymandering, they remain in power to pursue these very policies while lying about the true causes of our problems by blaming the poor or minorities or immigrants.
I am originally from Otsego County; born, raised and college-educated there. One side of my family were dairy farmers, the other side were small business owners. I learned about hard work and economic struggle but never to blame others for my lot.
Did Republicans ever stand for something? Not in my lifetime. What we can know for sure is that we cannot trust anyone in their party to do the will of the people. Vote them all out — from dog catcher to Trump.
Tim Vatovec
Kingston
