“Never let a good crisis go to waste.” Quote by Winston Churchill.
Rahm Emanuel quoted it as an “opportunity to do things you could not do before to prevent a crisis.” Learn from mistakes and prepare for the future.
The quote was not used to achieve a Democrat agenda. Pelosi and Schumer delayed the funding because too much of the relief money would go to big businesses whose CEOs earn millions and employees are badly treated. It was not a laundry list of liberal agendas.
President Truman said the buck stops here and took responsibility for his actions; right or wrong. President Trump and his supporters blame everyone else but the president.
In January 2020 the Trump administration was warned about the COVID-19 virus (not the Chinese virus) and ignored the warning. Trump has not been “cool-headed” and has certainly not rapidly assembled experts, etc., to control the spread of the pandemic. He ignored the experts, called the warnings Democrat plots to keep him from re-election, fake news, and the pandemic a hoax.
The Defense Production Act could have been put into effect in January and companies would be producing the items needed to control the pandemic. We would have victims but not as many as we now have.
China, South Korea and Japan immediately put laws in place to control the spread of the virus and are now back in business. The USA population is approximately 329,064,917. As I write this, we have 213,144 total cases of the virus, 4,513 deaths, and cases keeps rising. The world population of 7.8 billion people has 1,000,177 cases of the virus and 51,356 deaths.
Statistically we are ahead of everyone else on the planet with the cost of the pandemic in lives and economic destruction and predictions are worse every day.
Stay well!
Dolores Rothwell
Oneonta
