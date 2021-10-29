Next Tuesday, Oneonta city voters will select the newest mayor of our fair city. I urge you to elect Mark Drnek your new mayor.
Mr. Drnek has lived in the city’s Eighth Ward for nearly 30 years and has represented that ward on Common Council for the last several. A genuine progressive, Mark has had the best interests of Oneonta in mind for years. Every community event in recent years found Mark Drnek doing the hard work behind the scenes. This might have been the annual New Year’s Eve celebration, the “Meet Me on Main Street” event or the return of outside dining, post pandemic.
I’ve had the honor of working with Mark on his radio show, “Blue Light Central,” for more than 20 years. Watching him take what started as a local program to now a national audience has been a pleasure. His drive and ability to deliver a quality product indicates what he can do for Oneonta.
Keep Oneonta moving forward. Elect Mark Drnek mayor
Gary Wickham
Oneonta
