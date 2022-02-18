Astute readers of this newspaper may remember how I implored local leaders more than two years ago to take action to improve pedestrian safety on the Lettis Highway, which has become a busy corridor between the city and the commercial sector that is Southside. That letter was prompted by the death of a young woman struck and killed while crossing the highway, which should have been a wake-up call for all entities — the city, the town, and the state Department of Transportation — to prioritize pedestrian safety as it plans and budgets its priorities for the highways under its purview — of which the Lettis Highway is one.
Fast forward to newly elected Mayor of Oneonta Mark Drnek’s State of the City address on Tuesday, Feb. 15, where, conspicuously absent, was any mention of making the long overdue changes to the Lettis Highway to make it safe for pedestrians, but, of course, lots of verbiage about just about everything else that mattered to Mayor Drnek, which includes bringing “entertainment” to Market Street. “This is our light switch moment," said the mayor — reinforcing what we already know: He desperately needs to find the light switch.
James E. Close
Mechanicville
Close is an Oneonta native.
